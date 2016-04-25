VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag U.S troop
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Obama plans 250 more U.S. troops for Syria, boosting force to 300

President Barack Obama will announce on Monday he plans to send as many as 250 additional U.S. troops to Syria, a sharp increase in the American ...
 
go to top