Tag U.S. president
Bill Clinton co-writes White House thriller

The intriguing book will contain 'insider details that only a president can know.'

Vietnamese general: Vietnam should buy vehicles, not weapons from U.S.

Senior Lieutenant-General Vo Tien Trung talked to VnExpress about the meaning of U.S. President Obama’s visit to ...

New U.S. president will support bilateral relations: Vietnam Ambassador

The new U.S. president, either Democratic or Republican, will continue to boost ties with Hanoi, Vietnam's Ambassador to the U.S. Pham Quang Vinh told VnExpress in an interview.
May 17, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7

Obama changes schedule in Vietnam visit

The U.S. president will arrive in Hanoi on the morning of May 23 instead of May 22, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
May 16, 2016 | 07:43 pm GMT+7
 
