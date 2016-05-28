The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Take a look at giant US aircraft carrier in central Vietnam
The USS Carl Vinson has made history by becoming the first U.S. aircraft carrier to dock in Vietnam since the war ended in 1975.
US aircraft carrier to make landmark visit to Vietnam in March
Ties between the U.S. and Vietnam have grown through shared concerns over China’s aggressive behavior in disputed ...
US Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea with 11 crew and passengers
The aircraft has been in operation for more than five decades.
November 22, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese-American one of seven sailors killed in US Navy collision off Japan
Investigators are trying to establish how the destroyer collided with a large container ship in clear weather.
June 19, 2017 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
U.S. Third Fleet expands East Asia role as tensions rise with China
The U.S. Navy's Third Fleet will send more ships to East Asia to operate outside its normal theater alongside the Japan-based Seventh Fleet, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, a ...
June 15, 2016 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Three current and former U.S. Navy officers charged in bribery case
Three current and former U.S. Navy officers have been charged with participating in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme involving a Singapore-based defense contractor, the U.S. ...
May 28, 2016 | 09:47 am GMT+7
