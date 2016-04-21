VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag U.S.-Mexico
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

U.S. border agents seize longest Mexico-California drug tunnel yet

Federal agents have seized a ton of cocaine and seven tons of marijuana smuggled through a clandestine tunnel stretching a half mile beneath the ...
 
go to top