Vietnamese dong weakens as dollar surges following Fed rate increase

The Trump effect has already started even though he's not in the Oval Office yet.

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to reach 17-18 percent

The State Bank also says it will keep the dong/dollar exchange rate stable.

Vietnam may tap foreign reserves to bolster currency: central bank

The State Bank of Vietnam stands ready to stabilize the dollar/dong exchange rate by selling foreign currency.
November 25, 2016 | 02:07 pm GMT+7

Dong slumps to lowest level against dollar in past five months

One dollar now costs 22,420 dong in major banks.
November 18, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Asia shares, dollar on defensive ahead of US job data, factory surveys

SYDNEY - Asian shares and the dollar started the new quarter on a downbeat note on Friday as caution ruled ahead of surveys on global manufacturing and the latest reading on U.S. ...
April 01, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
 
