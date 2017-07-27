VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag U.S. ambassador
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New US ambassador to Vietnam hits the ground running

Daniel Kritenbrink will accompany President Trump to the APEC Summit in Da Nang and on a state visit to Hanoi later this week.

Vietnamese navy tries to make amends for illegal mining near Ha Long Bay

The unit plans to plant 1,000 trees after public pressure forced authorities to step in and close down the project.
 
go to top