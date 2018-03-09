The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
U.S. aircraft carrier
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US aircraft carrier leaves Vietnam, wrapping up historic visit
'We have gone from former enemies to close partners,' the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam said.
U.S. defence secretary to visit carrier in disputed South China Sea (East Sea)
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said he will visit a U.S. aircraft carrier transiting the disputed South China ...
Get Newsletter