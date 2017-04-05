The most read Vietnamese newspaper
typhoons
Deadly typhoon that struck Vietnam among world’s most neglected crises of 2017
70 million people were trapped in the 10 least covered disasters of 2017, from hunger in North Korea to flooding in Peru, says CARE.
Natural disasters cost Vietnam $2.3 billion from Jan-Nov: report
The losses, including 390 people dead or missing , have already surpassed last year’s numbers.
Vietnam needs natural disaster strategy after $2 bln in damage caused last year - PM
Damage caused by natural disasters trimmed about 1 percent off Vietnam's gross domestic product in 2016.
April 18, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam set for super-stormy typhoon season
Up to 15 typhoons and tropical depressions are forecast to hit Vietnamese waters this year.
April 17, 2017 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese PM orders rice revolution to raise quality of production
Falling rice exports have prompted the government to rethink its strategy.
April 05, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7