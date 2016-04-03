VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tuyen quang
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Northwest Vietnam hit by largest hailstone recorded in 30 years

The northwestern province of Tuyen Quang, Vietnam, has recorded its biggest hailstone in 30 years that lasted for near 10 minutes on April 3, causing ...
 
go to top