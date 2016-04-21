VnExpress International
Majestic swans take to the waters of Hanoi's legendary 'Turtle Lake'

Most locals are in favor of the feathery additions, but some older residents are not so sure. 

Endangered sea turtle gets a lucky break in central Vietnam

The turtle was handed in by a local man who recognized it as a rare species.

Giant turtle emerges from the depths in central Vietnam

It took several people to pull the 60-kilogram beast into the boat.
March 02, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7

Fishermen rescue rare turtle in central Vietnam

The hawksbill sea turtle was trapped in a discarded fishing net in Quang Nam Province.
November 16, 2016 | 10:10 pm GMT+7

Vietnam seizes rare turtles from Cambodian bus

Forest rangers found elongated tortoises and yellow-headed temple turtles wrapped in packing tape.
October 23, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7

Rare sea turtle rescued from the mouths of fishermen

A rare 40-kilogram sea turtle has been rescued by police as it was being prepped for the pot at a food stall in Soc Trang province.
May 11, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

Hanoi's legendary turtle to live on through modern preservation process

Experts from Vietnam and Germany have started the preservation of the sacred turtle living in ‘Ho Guom’ that died in January.
April 21, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
 
