VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag turquoise water
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

"Fingernail" Island to rival Maldives

Translated literally from Vietnamese name "Mong tay", Fingernail island to the south of Phu Quoc possesses everything essential for an island ...
 
go to top