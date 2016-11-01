VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Turkish Ministry of Economy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Turkey to impose anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese polyester yarn

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade may oppose the move.

Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

A rate of $240 per cubic meter has been applied since October 28.
 
go to top