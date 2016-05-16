VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag turbo-charge
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hyundai raids Bentley to turbo-charge Genesis luxury drive

After poaching Bentley's design chief last year, Hyundai Motor Co is set to announce it has also secured the services of the luxury marque's exterior ...
 
go to top