Japanese tariffs hobble Vietnamese tuna exports

Thai and Filipino tuna exporters have accessed the market tariff-free for years.

Vietnam exports $2bln worth of fishery products in first four months

Vietnam's exports of fishery products in the first four months of this year reached roughly $2 billion, up 6.2 ...
 
