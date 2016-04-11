VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tug of war
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

If I told you the result has been decided, would you still play the game?

This time every year, scores of men in Ngoc Tri village in Hanoi gather to fight for a game that they have already won, or lost.
 
go to top