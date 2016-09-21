VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tuberculosis
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Rise of superbug tuberculosis hampers global control efforts

A specialist has predicted a drug-resistant tuberculosis epidemic of unprecedented global scale, over the next decade.

Baby dead, 4 injured in Myanmar family suicide attempt

The parents forced their children to drink pesticide and attacked them with knives.

Vietnam hospital cures rare case of tuberculosis

The patient spent three years fighting a genetic disorder and then hepatic TB.
September 21, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
 
go to top