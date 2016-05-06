VnExpress International
Quang Ninh to ban overnight cruises and wooden boats in Ha Long Bay

An overnight stay on a wooden ship in the scenic Ha Long Bay will soon become a memory, according to northern province Quang Ninh's authorities.

Passengers flee cruise ship inferno in Ha Long Bay

A fire ripped through a luxury cruise ship this morning in Ha Long Bay, forcing dozens of passengers to abandon ship.
