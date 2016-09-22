VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Tu Duc
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The greatest mausoleum of Vietnam's final feudal dynasty

The king had a hundred wives but no heir. His legacy is shaped in a breathtaking mausoleum on the outskirts of Hue, Vietnam's former imperial capital.
 
go to top