Tsai Ing-wen
China media makes war threat over US Taiwan bill

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and integral part of 'one China'.

Taiwan president heads to US as Beijing watches

But Trump himself appeared to have ruled out meeting Taiwan's president.

Trump speaks with Taiwan leader, risking Chinese anger

Trump seeks economic, political and security ties with Taiwan. 
December 03, 2016 | 09:03 am GMT+7
 
