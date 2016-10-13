VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Truong Van Phuoc
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts

The country needs $25 billion to address bad debt, equivalent to 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2015, financial experts say.
 
go to top