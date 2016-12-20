VnExpress International
Eight dead in suspected terrorist truck attack on Manhattan bike path

It was the greatest loss of life from a suspected terrorist attack in New York since September 11, 2001.

Swedish police arrest man over truck attack which killed four

Unconfirmed local media reports say the man is from Uzbekistan.

German police say arrested man may not be Christmas market attacker

The real perpetrator could still be on the run.
December 20, 2016 | 09:04 pm GMT+7
 
