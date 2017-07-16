VnExpress International
Central and northern Vietnam batten down the hatches as 'unpredictable' storm looms

Thousands of fishermen and tourists have been stranded and flights grounded as dark clouds gather.  

Tropical storm Talas bearing down on central Vietnam

The second storm of the season is gaining in strength and is set to hit at around 4 a.m. Monday.
 
