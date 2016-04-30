The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Trinh Dinh Dung
Vietnam faces shaky energy future as coal-fired power remains dominant
As hydropower reaches its maximum capacity, the renewable energy sector remains immature and nuclear power seems out of reach.
Vietnam needs $1.8 billion for rail upgrade to double speed
Trains on the north-south line are moving at a very slow speed of less than 45 kilometers (28 miles) per hour.
Southern Vietnam faces power starvation
Power cuts are a huge issue for the industrial and manufacturing sectors in southern Vietnam.
September 10, 2016 | 06:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam to upgrade overstretched airport in Ho Chi Minh City
The defense ministry will consider a proposal to expand the airport to a military base.
August 12, 2016 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Transport infrastructure projects in central Vietnam beckon foreign investors
The government estimates the country will need $50 billion over the next five years.
August 06, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam to connect 2,000km expressway by 2020
Investors are needed to fund the $10 billion North-South route.
July 08, 2016 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Government to buy all fish caught offshore amid mass fish death mystery
The government attempts to save the livelihood of local fishermen by paying for all of their catch offshore as consumers shy away in mass fish death mystery.
April 30, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
