Tag trees
Hanoi to remove another 130 trees to make way for metro line

35 trees would be cut down and another 95 relocated as the long-delayed Metro Line 3 moves ahead.

Thousands of new trees line Hanoi street as city shoots for a million

A sea of green awaits after you touch down at Noi Bai airport.

Another 100 trees will fall in Saigon as city wants to clear traffic near airport

Saws will be brought out this month as the city wants to increase road capacity for traffic to and from its international airport.
August 12, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7

Urban development blamed for deadly tree falls in Ho Chi Minh City

City authorities urged to mete out penalties to ensure construction does not put trees at risk
November 30, 2016 | 12:11 pm GMT+7
 
