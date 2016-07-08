VnExpress International
Woman injured as tree crushes car in Saigon following heavy rain

Flooding and heavy traffic are not all you should watch out for when the skies open in Saigon.

Hanoi mulls replacing decades-old iconic trees

More than 4,000 African mahogany trees will be gradually cut down to prevent accidents during rainstorms.

1,000 trees to come down as Hanoi axes green space for road expansion

Trees that have taken decades to grow will be sacrificed as urbanization once again takes priority over the environment.
June 01, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam rolls out new park fines

Below is a list of new penalties for misbehavior directed toward trees, grass or flowers.
February 12, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7

Hanoi trees have bark peeled off by locals desperate for cancer cure

Vandals often acted during the night, attacking old trees that many believe may have medicinal properties.
February 07, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7

Hanoi to become the city of a million trees by 2020

Hanoi’s top leader is determined to turn the city into a green living space.
July 19, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7

One million 'flamboyant' trees to brighten up Hanoi

Hanoi's government has committed to planting one million trees by 2020.
July 08, 2016 | 08:18 pm GMT+7
 
