The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
travel ban
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Pyongyang university needs non-US teachers as travel ban leaves staff shortages
'A number of organizations are unwilling to approve staff to travel.'
Trump weighs replacement to travel ban
The current ban extended to travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.
More countries could be listed for harsh US travel restrictions
'The goal is to protect Americans until foreign governments do comply with our standards,' said a U.S. counselor.
September 23, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
The real effects of banning Americans from North Korea
The ban will go down as one more marker in the long history of conflict between the United States and North Korea.
September 01, 2017 | 08:38 am GMT+7
US ban on visiting North Korea a 'sordid' limit on exchanges: KCNA
'Our doors are always open for all Americans who visit our country out of good will and wish to see our reality.'
August 04, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
US confirms N. Korea travel ban after Warmbier death
The official announcement 'will basically end American tourism' in North Korea.
July 23, 2017 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
US ends controversial laptop ban on Middle East carriers
The ban was made over concerns that explosives could be concealed in the devices taken onboard aircraft.
July 20, 2017 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Trump to ask Supreme Court to block travel ban ruling
The Supreme Court last month said the ban could take effect, but that people with a 'bona fide relationship' to a U.S. person or entity could not be barred.
July 15, 2017 | 07:54 am GMT+7
US six-country travel ban takes effect with few exceptions for relatives
The temporary ban is necessary to block terrorists from entering the U.S.
June 30, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Trump claims victory as court partially reinstates travel ban
'It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective.'
June 27, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Trump administration insists travel ban not anti-Muslim
Trump made clear 'he was not talking about Muslims all over the world' and vowed to fight the latest 'flawed' ruling all the way to Supreme Court.
May 09, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Hawaii judge freezes Trump's revamped travel ban
The court in Honolulu was the first to rule in a trio of legal challenges against the ban.
March 16, 2017 | 07:59 am GMT+7
More states seek to halt Trump's new travel ban in court
The new travel order, which is set to take effect on March 16, replaced a more sweeping ban issued on Jan. 27 that caused chaos and protests at airports.
March 10, 2017 | 08:03 am GMT+7
US tech titans lead legal brief against Trump travel ban
The companies - including Apple Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp - banded together late on Sunday to file a 'friend-of-the-court' brief with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of ...
February 07, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
Trump steps up attack on judge, court system over travel ban
Trump says courts are making it difficult to ensure security.
February 06, 2017 | 08:45 am GMT+7
View more stories