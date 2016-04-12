The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Ho Chi Minh City leader ‘startled’ after corruption probe reveals no violations
Thousands of complaints were investigated, but only one person showed ‘signs of corruption’.
Vietnam's economy classed as 'mostly unfree' by global survey
The country has been advised to continue reforms, reduce red tape and increase transparency.
Vietnamese official faces the music for abusing land-use laws
The massive complex he and his wife built on farmland, plus the huge loans he failed to declare, have the wolves at the door of his villa.
October 23, 2017 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s 30 biggest firms reluctant to publish transparent information
'Businesses fear that disclosing financial statements could reveal their business secrets.'
April 26, 2017 | 08:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam reform: companies to have more equal standing with government in science
The government is pushing for more equal standing of companies in science and technology, as well as greater transparency in state research funding. These are among five ...
April 15, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7
Provincial governance performance improves "insignificantly": 2015 PAPI
Findings from the 2015 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index or PAPI Report, released today, show declines at the national level in five out of the six ...
April 12, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7
