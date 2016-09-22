The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Trans-Pacific Partnership
TPP trade deal members agree to seek way forward without US
Japan and New Zealand had been leading efforts to get the remaining 11 countries to continue with the agreement.
Trade is a two-way street: Vietnam has imported more from the US
In fact, a lot more. Over the past decade shipments to Vietnam have quadrupled, with machinery and equipment ...
Trump’s trade deal withdrawal: Will it hurt US farm products in Vietnam?
U.S. exporters had high hopes that the TPP would help boost shipments to Asian markets. Now those hopes are shattered.
January 25, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Asian TPP nations seek to salvage trade accord after US exit
Remaining TPP members plan meetings in coming months.
January 24, 2017 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
Trump pulls US out of Pacific trade deal, loosening Asia ties
'We're going to stop the ridiculous trade deals that have taken everybody out of our country and taken companies out of our country.'
January 24, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Trump trade strategy starts with quitting Asia pact: White House
'This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers.'
January 21, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s wood industry expects strong growth with new trade pacts
The industry is also working to meet higher sourcing standards.
October 06, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Vietnam puts US-led mammoth trade deal on backburner, but so what?
'Just good politics'.
September 23, 2016 | 05:00 am GMT+7