VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Tran Quoc Vuong
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's top Communist Party official retires early due to health reasons

Politburo member Dinh The Huynh was the executive secretary of the Party's Secretariat and chaired the Central Theoretical Council.

Senior Vietnamese Communist Party official on sick leave with unknown illness

The head of the Party’s top watchdog has been appointed to hold the fort in his place.
 
go to top