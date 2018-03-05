The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tran Quoc Vuong
Vietnam's top Communist Party official retires early due to health reasons
Politburo member Dinh The Huynh was the executive secretary of the Party's Secretariat and chaired the Central Theoretical Council.
Senior Vietnamese Communist Party official on sick leave with unknown illness
The head of the Party’s top watchdog has been appointed to hold the fort in his place.