Tag Tran Quang Khai
Hanoi offers dead fighter pilot’s wife a teaching job

Hanoi authorities have decided today to offer the wife of Su-30 fighter pilot Tran Quang Khai a job out of a sympathetic gesture to the family after ...

Vietnamese dead fighter pilot awarded posthumous promotion

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense has decided to honorably promote Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai to ...

Body of Su-30 jet pilot brought ashore

A border guard vessel has brought ashore the body of Su-30MK2 fighter pilot Tran Quang Khai at 5 a.m. this morning after a four day search off Vietnam's central coast.
June 18, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
 
