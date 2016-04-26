The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Exclusive: Environment Minister on mass fish deaths
The government has announced today that Formosa Steel Plant is the prime cause of the mass fish deaths. In an exclusive interview with VnExpress, ...
Vietnam pays ever-increasing price for climate change
Severe drought and salinity have destroyed around 1 million tons of rice crops so far this year, according to the ...
