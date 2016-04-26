VnExpress International
Tag Tran Hong Ha
Exclusive: Environment Minister on mass fish deaths

The government has announced today that Formosa Steel Plant is the prime cause of the mass fish deaths. In an exclusive interview with VnExpress, ...

Vietnam pays ever-increasing price for climate change

Severe drought and salinity have destroyed around 1 million tons of rice crops so far this year, according to the ...
 
