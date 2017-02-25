VnExpress International
Tag Tram Be
Court postpones sentencing in Vietnam's largest banking scandal, demands further probe

There is currently not enough evidence to press charges in the $270 mln embezzlement case, according to the court.

Vietnamese banks protest after prosecutors call for $266 million to be returned at fraud trial

Pham Cong Danh is accused of stealing the money from his own bank and using it to secure loans with three other ...

Banking tycoons on trial in HCMC over $270m fraud case

The case has been described as the largest scandal ever to hit Vietnam's banking sector.
January 08, 2018 | 12:22 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's central bank terminates tycoon's managing role in Sacombank

The departure of the tycoon is part of the government's efforts to reshape the country's banking system.
February 25, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
 
