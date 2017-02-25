The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Tram Be
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Court postpones sentencing in Vietnam's largest banking scandal, demands further probe
There is currently not enough evidence to press charges in the $270 mln embezzlement case, according to the court.
Vietnamese banks protest after prosecutors call for $266 million to be returned at fraud trial
Pham Cong Danh is accused of stealing the money from his own bank and using it to secure loans with three other ...
Banking tycoons on trial in HCMC over $270m fraud case
The case has been described as the largest scandal ever to hit Vietnam's banking sector.
January 08, 2018 | 12:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's central bank terminates tycoon's managing role in Sacombank
The departure of the tycoon is part of the government's efforts to reshape the country's banking system.
February 25, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter