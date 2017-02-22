The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
trains
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
'High quality' train service now connects Hanoi and Sa Pa
Hanoi Railway Transport Company says it has added new seats, beds and toilets.
End of the line: Hanoi train factory runs out of steam after century of glory
Gia Lam Train Factory, once a symbol of the capital’s industrial development, is to be relocated.
First look at Saigon–Nha Trang 5-star train
Stretch out in style and enjoy the comfortable seats and clean toilets on the nine-hour journey.
February 22, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7