Tag trains
'High quality' train service now connects Hanoi and Sa Pa

Hanoi Railway Transport Company says it has added new seats, beds and toilets.

End of the line: Hanoi train factory runs out of steam after century of glory

Gia Lam Train Factory, once a symbol of the capital’s industrial development, is to be relocated.

First look at Saigon–Nha Trang 5-star train

Stretch out in style and enjoy the comfortable seats and clean toilets on the nine-hour journey.
February 22, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
 
