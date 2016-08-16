VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag traffic violation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Retired Vietnamese general under fire for lashing out at traffic cop

He was filmed insulting a traffic officer after his car was stopped for speeding.

Trucker sentenced to 6 years for fatally ignoring traffic officer in southern Vietnam

The officer tried to stop the truck but slipped and was run over by the rear wheel.

Da Nang posts traffic offenders' license plates on official Facebook page

Police are looking to name and shame people online because it's taking too long to issue tickets.
June 16, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

Video shows Vietnamese man fighting traffic police with crash helmet

The man was stopped for not wearing a crash helmet. And clearly he was not happy.
April 06, 2017 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day

There were more than 8,600 traffic violations, with fines totaling $215,000.
September 03, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s new traffic rule makes yellow the new red to educate bad drivers

Drivers argue that coming screeching to a halt for a yellow light is dangerous.
August 16, 2016 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
 
go to top