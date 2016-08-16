The most read Vietnamese newspaper
traffic violation
Retired Vietnamese general under fire for lashing out at traffic cop
He was filmed insulting a traffic officer after his car was stopped for speeding.
Trucker sentenced to 6 years for fatally ignoring traffic officer in southern Vietnam
The officer tried to stop the truck but slipped and was run over by the rear wheel.
Da Nang posts traffic offenders' license plates on official Facebook page
Police are looking to name and shame people online because it's taking too long to issue tickets.
June 16, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
Video shows Vietnamese man fighting traffic police with crash helmet
The man was stopped for not wearing a crash helmet. And clearly he was not happy.
April 06, 2017 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day
There were more than 8,600 traffic violations, with fines totaling $215,000.
September 03, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s new traffic rule makes yellow the new red to educate bad drivers
Drivers argue that coming screeching to a halt for a yellow light is dangerous.
August 16, 2016 | 02:57 pm GMT+7