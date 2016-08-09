The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
traffic police
Hanoi suspends traffic cops after video points to streetside shakedowns
A plain clothes man was also seen with officers advising traffic violators on how much they should pay.
In Vietnam, ingrained prejudice leaves police between a rock and a hard place
Social media reports of corruption and misconduct are working increasingly against the police, putting them on the ...
Hanoi police banned from chasing down traffic violators
The move came after several policemen risked their lives trying to stop offenders.
December 06, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Da Nang police use Facebook to get traffic updates from local people
Members can also post photos and videos of traffic violations and accidents.
December 05, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Traffic police should be allowed to fire on fleeing vehicles: senior police official
Police would have the right to take aim at vehicles under a wider range of circumstances.
August 16, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Hanoi traffic cops learn how to deliver...babies
Dont't worry, they won't give you a ticket as long as you push hard!
August 09, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
