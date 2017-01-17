VnExpress International
Vietnamese religious group pours water on paper burning ritual

Millions of dollars go up in smoke each year as people try to send their dead relatives gifts for the afterlife.

As holiday fever grips Saigon, muddy hands bring Kitchen Gods to life

Visit the last family left producing clay ovens by hand to embody the Lunar New Year’s Kitchen Gods.

How the month of the walking dead is celebrated in Saigon

Showering money and food on poor people are popular ways to pay tribute to the wandering souls, dead or alive.
September 06, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7

Forbidden love: Valentine's Day ban for some in Muslim-majority Indonesia

Rights groups have expressed concerns over the influence of Islamist groups, who have targeted how people lead their lives.
February 14, 2017 | 04:26 pm GMT+7

Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s

Banh chung, peach blossoms and calligraphy have always been the holiday staples.
January 23, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese Kitchen Gods: A love affair retold

The fated woman and her two husbands are beloved household gods in Vietnam.
January 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
