The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
traditions
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese religious group pours water on paper burning ritual
Millions of dollars go up in smoke each year as people try to send their dead relatives gifts for the afterlife.
As holiday fever grips Saigon, muddy hands bring Kitchen Gods to life
Visit the last family left producing clay ovens by hand to embody the Lunar New Year’s Kitchen Gods.
How the month of the walking dead is celebrated in Saigon
Showering money and food on poor people are popular ways to pay tribute to the wandering souls, dead or alive.
September 06, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Forbidden love: Valentine's Day ban for some in Muslim-majority Indonesia
Rights groups have expressed concerns over the influence of Islamist groups, who have targeted how people lead their lives.
February 14, 2017 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s
Banh chung, peach blossoms and calligraphy have always been the holiday staples.
January 23, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese Kitchen Gods: A love affair retold
The fated woman and her two husbands are beloved household gods in Vietnam.
January 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7