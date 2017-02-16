VnExpress International
Tag traditional music
Vietnam traditional music: Ca Tru Performance

The music is a geisha-like form of entertainment, which combined entertaining wealthy people with performing religious songs for the royal court.

Musique du Temple Communal

A night of traditional Vietnamese music and plays.
 
