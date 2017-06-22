VnExpress International
Done and dusted? Vietnam's chicken feather cleaners face stiff competition

Cheap synthetic dusters have flooded the market -- the latest influx of mass-produced goods to chip away at traditional artisans' profits.

Glass paper lanterns 'reborn' in Saigon

Rumor has it that Chinese toys contain carcinogens, prompting a neighborhood to revive a 50-year-old handicraft.
 
