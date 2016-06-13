The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
trade war
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods
'China and the U.S. as the world's top two economies, cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries,' China said.
G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat
The declaration did little to dispel concern over a global trade war as the United States' new tariffs on imported ...
Asian markets mixed as trade war fears return
Analysts said there is now a growing fear that the White House has set itself on a more hardline course.
March 15, 2018 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese steel firms face wrath of Trump's protectionism drive
Local steel producers may lose their foothold in the U.S. market and face fierce competition from China.
March 08, 2018 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Australia warns of trade war, pushes for Trump tariffs exemption
There are also local industry concerns that the tariffs could see cheap steel destined for the U.S. flood Australia.
March 04, 2018 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Trump to impose steep tariffs on steel, aluminum, stoking trade war talk
Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum would be formally announced next week.
March 02, 2018 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Chinese and German leaders talk on China market status tensions
China does not want a trade war with Europe, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday at a news briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called for more talks with Beijing on ...
June 13, 2016 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter