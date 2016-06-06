The most read Vietnamese newspaper
trade surplus
US pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100 bln: White House
Trade experts have said tariffs imposed as a result of the China intellectual property probe may fall outside of WTO rules.
Thai exporters, trailing Vietnamese peers in the US, worried about Trump's policy
Thailand had a trade surplus of about $18 billion with the US last year, well behind Vietnam's $32 billion.
Vietnam records $1.7 billion trade surplus in first half of 2016
After a trade deficit of $3.54 billion last year, the country has turned it around in the first half of 2016.
July 18, 2016 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam posts $1.5bln of trade surplus in Jan-June: GSO
Vietnam is estimated to post a trade surplus of around $1.5 billion in the first half of 2016, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) on Tuesday.
June 29, 2016 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Trade deficit looms for Vietnam despite positive start to 2016
The country will run a trade deficit this year but the figure will be less than five percent of total export revenue, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a teleconference ...
June 06, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
