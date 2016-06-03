The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
trade remedies
Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood
A rate of $240 per cubic meter has been applied since October 28.
Vietnam sets new tariffs on imported steel
New tariffs are hoped to protect domestic steel producers.
Anti-dumping measures could turn into a double-edged steel sword
Trade remedies applied on stainless steel products are actually harming consumers and domestic enterprises.
July 06, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
Trade remedies offer Vietnamese firms little protection in international playground
Vietnamese goods are the subject of approximately 100 trade remedy cases in foreign countries, but local authorities have only enforced measures to tackle four cases of ...
June 04, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
