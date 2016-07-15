VnExpress International
Vietnamese consumers losing interest in domestic products: survey

Foreign brands are stepping in as confidence in local goods wanes.

Inspectors find no silk in top Vietnamese silk brand's products

Police have taken over the investigation, which could lead to fraud charges punishable by up to 15 years in jail ...

Made-in-China scandal plunges top Vietnamese silk brand deeper into hot water

Widespread public backlash. A raft of looming investigations. What's next for the once-posh Vietnamese garment brand?
October 30, 2017 | 10:11 pm GMT+7

Top Vietnamese silk brand on shut-down following Chinese counterfeit scandal

Khaisilk's owner has also withdrawn from a reality TV show featuring investors and aspiring entrepreneurs.
October 29, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7

Probe looms over top Vietnamese silk brand after Chinese counterfeit claims

Khaisilk's owner has insisted that it only uses high-quality material, although not all of it is from Vietnam as advertised.
October 26, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City swoops on $110 million worth of smuggled goods

The city has stepped up fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.
July 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
 
