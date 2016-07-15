The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese consumers losing interest in domestic products: survey
Foreign brands are stepping in as confidence in local goods wanes.
Inspectors find no silk in top Vietnamese silk brand's products
Police have taken over the investigation, which could lead to fraud charges punishable by up to 15 years in jail ...
Made-in-China scandal plunges top Vietnamese silk brand deeper into hot water
Widespread public backlash. A raft of looming investigations. What's next for the once-posh Vietnamese garment brand?
October 30, 2017 | 10:11 pm GMT+7
Top Vietnamese silk brand on shut-down following Chinese counterfeit scandal
Khaisilk's owner has also withdrawn from a reality TV show featuring investors and aspiring entrepreneurs.
October 29, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Probe looms over top Vietnamese silk brand after Chinese counterfeit claims
Khaisilk's owner has insisted that it only uses high-quality material, although not all of it is from Vietnam as advertised.
October 26, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City swoops on $110 million worth of smuggled goods
The city has stepped up fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.
July 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
