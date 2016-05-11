VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag trade dispute. China
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

U.S. launches second WTO complaint in China chicken trade dispute

The Obama administration on May 10 brought a fresh challenge to China's anti-dumping duties on U.S. broiler chicken products at the World Trade ...
 
go to top