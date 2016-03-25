The most read Vietnamese newspaper
11 Pacific trade pact countries go it alone without US
The deal, set to be sealed on Thursday, is seen by some members as striking a blow against protectionism.
NAFTA talks on autos eyed for next week: Mexico negotiator
U.S., Mexico and Canada aimed to hold talks to continue addressing a U.S. proposal to raise the amount of North ...
Britain interested in joining Trans-Pacific trade deal after Brexit: FT
'There doesn't have to be any geographical restriction,' said British trade minister.
January 03, 2018 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
APEC ministers end talks after wrangling over trade wording for US
'There were diverse views, but we were able to conclude with very good outcome, which reflects the interests of all APEC economies.'
November 09, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
US and Pacific Rim countries at odds in heated trade meeting in Vietnam
One of the biggest challenges is keeping on board Vietnam and Malaysia, which promised to make major reforms.
May 21, 2017 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
US manufacturing groups urge Trump to think hard about trade threats
Manufacturers believe in the importance of globalization and investment.
November 16, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7
Vietnam says economy will still thrive even if TPP tanks
'It's still very early to predict the future of TPP.'
November 11, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam agrees automobile deal with Belarus
Vietnam signed a deal with Belarus on March 23 in Minsk to set up joint ventures to manufacture automobiles in the Southeast Asian nation, Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade ...
March 25, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
