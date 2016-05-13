VnExpress International
State Bank of Vietnam buys up $7 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has purchased $7 billion since the start of the year, but doled out more than $3 billion in the last two months.

Vietnam posts trade surplus of $1.76 billion in first four months

Vietnam registered a trade surplus of $1.76 billion in the first four months of the year, according to statistics ...

Economic institute predicts Vietnam's GDP growth at 6.17 pct in Q2

Vietnam’s GDP growth for Q2/2016 is forecast to reach 6.17 percent while inflation is expected to rise 0.73 percent compared to last quarter, according to the Central Institute ...
