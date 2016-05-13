The most read Vietnamese newspaper
State Bank of Vietnam buys up $7 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has purchased $7 billion since the start of the year, but doled out more than $3 billion in the last two months.
Vietnam posts trade surplus of $1.76 billion in first four months
Vietnam registered a trade surplus of $1.76 billion in the first four months of the year, according to statistics ...
Economic institute predicts Vietnam's GDP growth at 6.17 pct in Q2
Vietnam’s GDP growth for Q2/2016 is forecast to reach 6.17 percent while inflation is expected to rise 0.73 percent compared to last quarter, according to the Central Institute ...
May 13, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7
