VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag TPP. textile industry. labor productivity
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's textiles: Low productivity could eat up TPP benefits

Vietnam’s textile and garment exports can be optimistic about its perspective when The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) comes in to effect in 2018. ...
 
go to top