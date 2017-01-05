VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag TPD
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Film Screening: Vietnamese films at TPD

See the most recent Vietnamese rising talents' work. 

WAFM short film festival returns to Hanoi

The festival will screen the very best short work from young filmakers in the capital.
 
go to top