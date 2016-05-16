VnExpress International
Vietnam bank nearly falls victim of massive cyber theft like Bangladesh central bank

Vietnam's Tien Phong Bank said that it interrupted an attempted cyber heist that involved the use of fraudulent SWIFT messages, the same technique at ...
 
