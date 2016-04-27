The most read Vietnamese newspaper
toxic chemicals
Vietnam suffers 50 major toxic waste scandals in 2016
The perpetrators, 60 percent of them foreign firms, pumped untreated waste into lakes, rivers and oceans with impunity.
Government: no evidence links Taiwanese Formosa firm to mass fish deaths
Vietnam’s government said no evidence has been found to link the Taiwanese steel corporation Formosa to the mass ...
