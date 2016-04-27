VnExpress International
Vietnam suffers 50 major toxic waste scandals in 2016

The perpetrators, 60 percent of them foreign firms, pumped untreated waste into lakes, rivers and oceans with impunity.

Government: no evidence links Taiwanese Formosa firm to mass fish deaths

Vietnam’s government said no evidence has been found to link the Taiwanese steel corporation Formosa to the mass ...
 
