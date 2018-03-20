VnExpress International
Volunteers scour mountain in effort to clear tourist trash in southern Vietnam

'There's no one at the top to clear up after the hikers leave because it's too high.'

Ancient limestone caves in Ha Long Bay suffer damage

Local authorities blame tectonic movements, but cannot rule out theft yet.
 
